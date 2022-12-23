Arrest reports Dec. 22

Dec. 22—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—James Chambers, 1200 block County Road 1092, Cullman, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain, five counts third-degree promote prison contraband, first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon

—Sophia Chambers, 1200 block County Road 1092, Cullman, four counts bribery of public servants, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon

—Skylar Pace, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- force

—Wesley Pate, 1100 block Cedar Hill Ave., Huntsville, non-support- child

—Ashley Shelnutt, 18000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

—Jennifer Swanner, 23000 block Black Road, Athens, three counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Jessica Lynn Louk, 38, fourth degree theft of property

—Seth P. Williams, 40, harassing communications

—Randall Dewayne Bivens, 49, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.