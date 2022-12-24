Arrest reports Dec. 24
Dec. 23—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Gregory Allen, 24000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding
—Shawna Chambers, 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2- family
—Darneshia Clemons, 700 block 5th Ave, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2
—Gannon Curtis-Seago, 23000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, non-support- child
—Kimberly Davis, 1000 block Johnston St., Decatur, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—Jennifer Hill, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft — $2,500 or more
—Darius Dixon, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499
—Barron Dorroh, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Tonya Garrett, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, Toney, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
—Jeffrey Hudson Jr., 1200 block Balch Road, Madison, first-degree domestic violence- burglary 1, first-degree kidnapping- held hostage or victim
—Timothy Sanders, 29000 block Briar Patch Lane, Ardmore, public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- solar panel equipment, miscellaneous items, Dec. 21, $200, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
—Anderson- US currency, Dec. 19-21, $70, 33000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Thursday and Friday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- merchandise, $105.77, 1000 block US Hwy 72