Arrest reports Dec. 27

Two men have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a Hmong hunter in Michigan in 2018. Chong Moua Yang, 68, reportedly left his home in Lansing, Michigan, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2018. Later that evening, Yang was discovered dead via gunshot wound by his family in the Rose Lake Wildlife area in Bath Township, Michigan, according to the FBI.