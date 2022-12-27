Arrest reports Dec. 27
Dec. 26—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Tommy Cahall, 17000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Emily Caswell, 4300 block Huckaby Bridge Road, Falkville, public intoxication
—Wilson McDow, transient, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—Charles Sutton, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, disorderly conduct
—Joshua Whitt, 30000 block AL Hwy 53, Ardmore, third-degree burglary- residence- force
—Harrison Bowling, 18000 block Prescott St., Athens, reckless driving, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—Clinton Harvey, 22000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- second-degree criminal mischief
—Christopher Riggs, 500 block Pointe Road, Muscle Shoals, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.