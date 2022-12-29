Arrest reports Dec. 28

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Dec. 28—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—April Boyett, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

—Salvador Vasquez, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Madison- Browning 12 gauge shotgun, Marlin Revelation 30-30 rifle, Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun, Olympic Arms 7.62 x 39 rifle, .22 pistol, three boxes 22 ammo, three boxes 7.62 x 39 ammo, Dec. 24, $2,519, 30000 block Hwy 72

—Elkmont- 1989 blue Chevy Astro van, Dec. 22-26, $1,500, 27000 block Lambert Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Tamara Gala Smith, 32, first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary

—Jerry Wayne Whitehead, 38, public intoxication

—Kenneth Kaylon Shelnutt, 38, harassment

—Khyalil Antoyne Meleek Farier, 27, harassment

—Karla Georgina Serrano, 45, domestic violence- assault

—Byron Daniel Flutsch, 43, domestic violence- assault

—Jairo Emanuel Aguilar, 32, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Joe Waylon Harvey, 54, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- slice of pizza, wings, $8.48, 1200 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $126.06, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $294.27, 100 block US Hwy 31

—Athens- 1985 Toyota Camry and keys, $1,001, 400 block Vine Street

—Athens- iPhone Apple smart watch, $900, 300 block Lindsay Lane

—Athens- merchandise, $949.21, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- damage right rear quarter panel- Toyota RAV4, $1,000, 1300 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- UTO 10' utility trailer, $2,000, 20000 block Mary Ella

—Athens- general merchandise, $194.39, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- liquor bottles, $500, 800 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- door frame, stove door, $200, East Sanderfer Road

