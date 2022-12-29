Arrest reports Dec. 29

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Dec. 28—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Shawna Chambers, 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, second-degree assault

—Caroline Inman, 900 block Jarmon Lane, Leighton, Ala., possession of controlled substance

—Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- sale of stolen

—Tenya Long, 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500, receiving stolen property

—Cody Riggs, 14000 block Craig Cove Road, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Jessica Wise, 200 block Southwind Drive, Athens, truancy

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Elkmont- Sig Sauer P238 .380 pistol, Oct. 31- Dec. 24, $700, 28000 block Mooresville Road

—Tanner- Jennings Arms .380 pistol, Dec. 26, $100, 9000 block Lucas ferry Road

—Athens- black ear phones, Dec. 27, $7, 19000 block Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Gerald Jay Williams, 23, failure to appear- open container violation, run red light

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

