Arrest reports Dec. 29

The Daily Beast

Manchester New Hampshire PoliceThe homeless daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is facing felony charges after she misled authorities about the location of her abandoned newborn baby in forest surrounding Manchester, New Hampshire. Police say they got a call at about 12:40 a.m. Monday about a woman who had given birth in the woods. They said the mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, had told them to head to a particular location where she had given birth in a tent, however emergenc