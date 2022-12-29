Arrest reports Dec. 29
Dec. 28—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Shawna Chambers, 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, second-degree assault
—Caroline Inman, 900 block Jarmon Lane, Leighton, Ala., possession of controlled substance
—Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- sale of stolen
—Tenya Long, 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500, receiving stolen property
—Cody Riggs, 14000 block Craig Cove Road, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—Jessica Wise, 200 block Southwind Drive, Athens, truancy
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Elkmont- Sig Sauer P238 .380 pistol, Oct. 31- Dec. 24, $700, 28000 block Mooresville Road
—Tanner- Jennings Arms .380 pistol, Dec. 26, $100, 9000 block Lucas ferry Road
—Athens- black ear phones, Dec. 27, $7, 19000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Gerald Jay Williams, 23, failure to appear- open container violation, run red light
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.