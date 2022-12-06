Arrest reports Dec. 6

Dec. 5—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Alex Andrews, Rolling Hills Drive, Fayetteville, Tenn., seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain, seven counts bribery of public servants

—Patrick Colwell, 18000 block Goldenrod Lane, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court

—Tiffany Gibson, 23000 block Presnell Road, Athens, chemical endangerment

—Sarah Gregory, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, bench warrant- misdemeanor

—John Ketteman, Gates Mill Street, Huntsville, seven counts bribery of public servants, seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain

—Andrew Roy, 100 block Bellehaven Drive, Owens Cross Roads, four counts use of official position or office for personal gain, four counts bribery of public servants, four counts first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon

—Nicole Smith, 200 block Cambrian Ridge Trail, Pelham, driving under the influence (other)

—Jeremy Tucker, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—Reginald Beavers Jr., possession of controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance

—Summer Hovis, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Christi Kyle, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, first-degree hindering prosecution- hindering

—Bobby McConnell Jr., 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1,499

—Eric Miles, 1500 block Levert Ave., Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—John Bailey, 20000 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2

—George Farmer II, 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Lee Luna, 25000 block Iron Gate drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

Story continues

—Michael May, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

—Melinda Maynard, 25000 block Iron Gate Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Tanner- pewter 2007 Honda Odyssey, Nov. 29-30, $3000, 22000 block Hwy 20

—Madison- eight bulldog puppies, Nov. 24-Dec. 2, unknown value, 13000 block Hatchet Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—David Allen Parker, 33, failure to appear- DUI

—Christopher Lee Jordan, 33, giving false identification to law enforcement officer

—Bobby K. Willard, 32, failure to appear- public intoxication

—Isaiah Hernandez Whitworth, 22, first-degree theft of property

—Angela Ruth McCamey, 58, fourth-degree theft

—Rohn Everett Pruett, 68, four counts third-degree criminal trespass

—Glendy Zamora, 24, fourth-degree theft of property

—Walter Enrique Dubon Martinez, 23, DUI

—Jovita Martinez Mendoza, 33 public intoxication

—Pauler Defonda Lane Foster, 56, public intoxication

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- Coke, paper towels, three packs of batteries, Cover Girl makeup, Maybelline makeup, $45.25, 15000 block Pike Road

—Athens- wallet and contents, $110, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $224.11, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- consumable goods, $32.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- window screen, $50, 24000 block Delilah Circle

—Athens- merchandise, $173.76, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $70.37, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $48.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $137.38, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- consumable goods, $93.94, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- Master Brand torpedo heater, $259.99, 600 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- consumable goods, $114.75, 1000 block US Hwy 72