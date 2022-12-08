Arrest reports Dec. 7

Dec. 7—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Shamarion Dozier, 400 block Gwendolyn Ave., Huntsville, seven counts bribery of public servants, seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain

—William Hosea, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence

—Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave., Athens, two counts second-degree possession of marijuana, carry concealed weapon

—Amber Roberson, 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly

—Shelly Sharpston, 2000 block County Road 16, Florence, violation of domestic violence protection order

—Timmey Turner Jr., 100 block Sagebrook Drive, Madison, non-support- child

—Joslynn Winston, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- Vulcan washing machine, Echo chainsaw, Johnson Messenger laser transit, Pasiode nail gun, nails, Dec. 5, $2,960, 20000 block Cox Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Joshua James Montgomery, 35, third-degree criminal trespass

—Danielle Latrice Crutcher, 29, fourth-degree theft of property

—Darnish Parker, 65, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- tie-down straps, $50, 1000 block Garrett Drive