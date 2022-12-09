Arrest reports Dec. 8

Dec. 8—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Willie Caple, 600 block Florida Ave., Florence, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave., Athens, possession of controlled substance

—Ryan Nelson, 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing- intimidation

—Jonathan Parsons, 27000 block Bain Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- second-degree assault

—Ashley Shelnutt, 18000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving

—Benjamin West, 21000 block Harris Road, Elkmont, two counts second-degree rape- other weapon

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- Sabre Red lawnmower, 16ft ladder, 40 feet of net wire, 10 CB radios, Nov. 1- Dec. 4, $640, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Hannah Marie Tatum, 35, failure to appear- two counts switched tag, two counts drivers license suspended, two counts no insurance, no child restraint

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- store merchandise, $127.83, 1000 block US Hwy 72