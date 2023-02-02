Arrest reports Feb. 1

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Feb. 1—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday,

—third-degree burglary- residence- no force

—public intoxication- appears in public place

—driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, run red light

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Elkmont- Westward socket set, Jan. 28, $500, 25000 block Mooresville Road

—Athens- mail, Jan. 22, value unknown, 19000 block Elkton Road

—Athens- US currency, Jan. 30, $800 ,19000 block Holt Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Fourth degree theft of property

—Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

