Arrest reports Feb. 14

Feb. 14—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—six counts first degree promote prison contraband- weapon, two counts second degree promote prison contraband- drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary- residence- force, trespassing about prisons, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, two counts first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon, two counts second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, trespassing about prisons

—first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon, third-degree promote prison contraband- other, two counts second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, third-degree criminal trespass, enters/remains in/on, trespassing about prisons

—third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 3

—driving while license suspended/revoked, second-degree possession of marijuana, failure to signal, distribution of a controlled substance

—converted statute- theft

—warrant with LCSO case

—chemical endangerment

—two counts domestic violence- harassment

—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499

—possession of controlled substance

—chemical endangerment

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- US currency, June 29, 2022, $700, 26000 block Brown Road

—Athens- Predator generator, Dewalt impact drill, Dewalt drill, Dewalt driver, Flex 6 battery, Flex 9 battery , Dewalt spotlight, Icon tools, rain suit, Go Pro camera, Dewalt battery charger, Garman GPS, Feb. 10, $6,400, 6000 block Bay Village Drive

—Athens- US currency, Feb. 8-9, $750, 20000 block Cox Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—fourth-degree theft of property

—failure to appear- dui

—failure to appear- dui

—failure to appear- harassment

—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

—domestic violence- harassment, domestic violence- assault

—public intoxication, unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree promote prison contraband

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- various food items, $97.17, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $23, 800 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- liquor, $40, 800 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- consumable goods, $104.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $88.77, 1000 block US Hwy 72