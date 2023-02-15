Arrest reports Feb. 14
Feb. 14—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—six counts first degree promote prison contraband- weapon, two counts second degree promote prison contraband- drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary- residence- force, trespassing about prisons, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
—possession of controlled substance
—third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, two counts first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon, two counts second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, trespassing about prisons
—first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon, third-degree promote prison contraband- other, two counts second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, third-degree criminal trespass, enters/remains in/on, trespassing about prisons
—third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 3
—driving while license suspended/revoked, second-degree possession of marijuana, failure to signal, distribution of a controlled substance
—converted statute- theft
—warrant with LCSO case
—chemical endangerment
—two counts domestic violence- harassment
—third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
—possession of controlled substance
—chemical endangerment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- US currency, June 29, 2022, $700, 26000 block Brown Road
—Athens- Predator generator, Dewalt impact drill, Dewalt drill, Dewalt driver, Flex 6 battery, Flex 9 battery , Dewalt spotlight, Icon tools, rain suit, Go Pro camera, Dewalt battery charger, Garman GPS, Feb. 10, $6,400, 6000 block Bay Village Drive
—Athens- US currency, Feb. 8-9, $750, 20000 block Cox Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—fourth-degree theft of property
—failure to appear- dui
—failure to appear- dui
—failure to appear- harassment
—third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
—domestic violence- harassment, domestic violence- assault
—public intoxication, unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree promote prison contraband
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- various food items, $97.17, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $23, 800 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- liquor, $40, 800 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- consumable goods, $104.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $88.77, 1000 block US Hwy 72