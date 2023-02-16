Arrest reports Feb. 15

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Feb. 15—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—two counts drug trafficking

—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—truancy

—driving while license suspended/revoked

—truancy

—truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—public intoxication- appears in public place

—driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding

—two counts drug trafficking

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Elkmont- rifle AK-47, 410 shotgun, pistol, Jan. 14- Feb. 13, $1,500, 30000 Pettusville Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—failure to appear- domestic violence- harassment

—aggravated stalking

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—third- degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- identity theft, $1, 900 block E Hobbs Street

—Athens- F150, $30,000, 1900 block US 31 South

