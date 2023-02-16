Arrest reports Feb. 15
Feb. 15—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—two counts drug trafficking
—first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—truancy
—driving while license suspended/revoked
—truancy
—truancy, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—public intoxication- appears in public place
—driving while license suspended/revoked, speeding
—two counts drug trafficking
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Elkmont- rifle AK-47, 410 shotgun, pistol, Jan. 14- Feb. 13, $1,500, 30000 Pettusville Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—failure to appear- domestic violence- harassment
—aggravated stalking
—third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—third- degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- identity theft, $1, 900 block E Hobbs Street
—Athens- F150, $30,000, 1900 block US 31 South