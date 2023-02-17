Arrest reports Feb. 16

Feb. 16—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—possession of a controlled substance

—attempt to elude by motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking

—two counts hunting without permission- day, two counts hunter orange requirement for hunting

—second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500

—non-support- child

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- Dewalt air compressor, Feb. 9-14, $500, 27000 block Copeland Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—resisting arrest

—failure to appear- domestic violence- harassment

—disorderly conduct

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- brown Hobo wallet, $30, 1200 block US Hwy 72

