Arrest reports Feb. 16
Feb. 16—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—possession of a controlled substance
—attempt to elude by motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, drug trafficking
—two counts hunting without permission- day, two counts hunter orange requirement for hunting
—second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500
—non-support- child
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- Dewalt air compressor, Feb. 9-14, $500, 27000 block Copeland Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—resisting arrest
—failure to appear- domestic violence- harassment
—disorderly conduct
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- brown Hobo wallet, $30, 1200 block US Hwy 72