Arrest reports Feb. 4

Feb. 3—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—destruction of property by prisoner

—no drivers license, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, driving under the influence (alcohol), fail stop sign, open container- alcohol in vehicle

—unauthorized use of auto- no force, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Ardmore, two Kraco 440 pressure washers, Titan paint sprayer, MTS pressure washer buffer, Dewalt power tools, paint, Jan. 28-29, $13,500, 25000 block 7th Street

—Athens- Hairer black tv, black Columbia jacket, Feb. 1, $2,105, 23000 block Long Road

—Athens- Ruger HKSR9 9mm pistol, Ruger P80 .38, Feb. 1-2, $1,100, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road

—Athens- car tag, Feb. 1, $50, 12000 block Vanzille Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—third-degree theft of

property

—third-degree theft of property

—first-degree robbery, fourth-degree theft of

property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- US currency, $1,160, 22000 block Hwy 72

—Athens- shoes, $249.93, 200 block French Farms Blvd.