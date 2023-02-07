Arrest reports Feb. 7

Feb. 6—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—possession of controlled substance

—chemical endangerment, second-degree possession of marijuana

—third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

—third-degree criminal trespass- domestic violence

—SORNA violation

—three counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

—third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

—reckless endangerment

—third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

—third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief 3

—third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—possession of controlled substance

—third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Ardmore- car tag, Feb. 3-4, $71.13, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road

—Madison- two floor jacks, stainless tool box, two bottle jacks, electric fireplace, refrigerator recovery system, ceiling fan, solar lights, bucket of screws, water jug, wire shelf, three bags of dirt, three pump sprayers, Jan. 23-Feb. 5, $3,070, 12000 block Burgreen Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—third-degree criminal trespass

—giving false name to law enforcement

—fourth-degree theft of property

—arrest for another agency

—failure to appear- run stop sign

—driving under the influence

—unlawful possession of a controlled substance

—driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- general merchandise, $88.35, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- general merchandise, $189.55, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- general merchandise, $121.39, 2300 block Lindsay Lane

—Athens- general merchandise, $69.42, 1000 block US Hwy 72