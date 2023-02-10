Arrest reports Feb. 9

Feb. 9—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500

—public intoxication- appears in public place

—second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—carry pistol unlawfully, failure to pay alcoholic beverage tax, obstruction of governmental operations

—parole violation

—first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family

—chemical endangerment

—obstructing justice using a false identity, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—second-degree assault, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—attempt to elude by motor vehicle

—obstructing justice using a false identity

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- medications, Feb. 7, unknown value, 17000 block Blackburn Road

—Athens- medications, Feb. 7, unknown value, 16000 block Brownsferry Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—failure to appear- driving under the influence

—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.