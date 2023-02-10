Arrest reports Feb. 9
Feb. 9—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
—public intoxication- appears in public place
—second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
—carry pistol unlawfully, failure to pay alcoholic beverage tax, obstruction of governmental operations
—parole violation
—first-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
—chemical endangerment
—obstructing justice using a false identity, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—driving under the influence (controlled substance)
—second-degree assault, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—attempt to elude by motor vehicle
—obstructing justice using a false identity
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- medications, Feb. 7, unknown value, 17000 block Blackburn Road
—Athens- medications, Feb. 7, unknown value, 16000 block Brownsferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—failure to appear- driving under the influence
—failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.