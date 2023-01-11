Arrest reports Jan. 10
Jan. 10—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Joshua Allen, 1000 block Pryor Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
—James Clemons, 18000 block Baker Hill Road, Athens, attempt to commit crime
—Gary Clinard, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, possession fo controlled susbtance
—Quann Coleman, 3400 block Deerfield Road, Huntsville, speeding, attempt to elude by any means
—Yuri Griffin, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
—Gregory Kelley, 300 block Malone Street, Athens, fraudulent use credit/debit card, possession of a controlled substance
—Earl King, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
—Jeremy McKinney, 2400 block Porter Road, Scottsboro, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—Terry Abel Jr., 16000 block Treemont Drive, Athens, driving under the influence alcohol, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
—Morgan Freeman, 20000 block Juniper Pvt. Circle, Athens, fraudulent use credit/debit card
—Jamar Martindale, 18000 block Cave Branch Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
—Robin Mayfield, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, Athens, driving under the influence alcohol
—Michael Smith, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, speeding- no workers- construction zone
—Kaleb Barnhill, 14000 block Grover Drive, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous, $2,500 or more
—Jennifer Thompson, 3200 block Ripley Road, Nauvoo, Ala., third-degree burglary- residence- force
County Thefts
—Athens- 2013 burgundy Chevy Malibu, Jan. 7-8, $12,000, 23000 block Wooley Springs Road
—Athens- John Deere 445 green riding lawnmower, three boxes of tile, John Deere green riding lawnmower, white under pinning, 20ft. ladder, Jan. 1-8, $19,100, 19000 block Townsend Ford. Rd.
—Athens- 2011 gray Ford Focus, Jan. 8, 20000 block Cox Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Monica Leshae Baker, 40, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Kenneth Eugene Vinyard, 52, probation revocation- driving under the influence, drivers license suspended, running stop sign, open container
—Danny Joe McCown, 65, third-degree criminal trespass
—Gregory Lance Kelley, 38, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
—Manuel Tziquin, 21, driving under the influence
—Jordan Michael Hudson, 31, third-degree domestic violence, criminal mischief
—Skylar Gage Pace, 18, third-degree burglary
—Andrea Rebekah Herndon, 22, theft of property
City Thefts
—Athens- miscellaneous goods, $99.02, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- handbags, cell phone, headphones, $2,900, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $195.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- case of beer, $77.97, 17000 block US Hwy 72