Arrest reports Jan. 11

Jan. 11—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Randall Chambers, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family
—Anjelikia Conley, 10000 block Paradise Shores, Athens, third-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
—Monroe Edmonds, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—Troy Hughes, 1400 block Hughes Road, Madison, harassment, harassment/intimidation
—Natasha Jackson, 6000 block Elkton Pike, Prospect, Tn., third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Edward Limback, 500 block Shields Road, Huntsville, non-support- child
—Marvin Parrish Jr., 900 block Lee Street, Metter, Ga., first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—Michael Sisco, 9100 Segers Road, Madison, destruction of property by prisoner
—Daniel Wesley, 600 block 15th Place, Decatur, five counts attempt to commit crime, four counts reckless endangerment, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- car battery, bag of clothes, Michael Kors wallet, Mexican Id, Family Security debit card, US coins, air balloon pump, pink Crocs, checkered Vans, hair straightener, Dec. 26-27, $582, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
—Athens- car tag, Dec. 26- Jan. 9, $60, 27000 block Piney Chapel Road
—Athens- Gentonic 4000 generator, Craftsman socket set, Dewalt cordless drill, Jan. 8-9, $1,220, 22000 block Harold Street
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Tuesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- tools, $1,170, 17000 block Obsidian Circle