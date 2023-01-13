Arrest reports Jan. 12
Jan. 12—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Jordan Gordon, 100 block Thomas Street, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
—Martha Hughes-Kelley, 900 block Houston Street N, Athens, third-degree theft- theft shoplifting $500 to $1,499
—Tanya Jacobs, 100 block Ash Street, Athens, five counts fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, converted statute
—Billy Morris Jr., 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
—Felix Rivas, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—William Scruggs, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, steal/destroy/demolish any crops
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Madison- silver Kitchenaid KV25GOX food mixer, Jan. 9-10, $450, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Dezerae Lynn Schall, 26, fourth-degree theft
—Bruce Lee Gordon Jr., 43, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.