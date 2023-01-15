Arrest reports Jan. 14
Jan. 14—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Nathan Adams, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs
—Brandon Bailey, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit murder/other crime
—Christopher Qualls, 4000 block Capshaw Road, Madison, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
—Duane Merrell, 11000 block Mack Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500
—Kenneth Stewart, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, second-degree assault
—Brandy Strong, 18000 block Odra Court, Gulf Shores, Ala., four counts bribery of public servants
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Toney- 2003 green Kymco 270, Sept. 1- Jan. 11, $3,000, 28000 block McKee Road
—Athens- ice cream cone, three bags of chips, can of Pringles, bubble gum, two beef sticks, Big Mama pickled sausage, Monster drink, Red Bull, a dozen eggs, Jan. 9, $30.74, 16000 block Ezell Road
—Athens- two bananas, Mountain Dew, two Armour lunch snacks, Jan. 12, $6.37, 16000 block Ezell Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Dezerae Lynn Schall, 26, fourth-degree theft of property
—Eunhee Jo, 40, third-degree domestic violence
—Amy Kathryn Balance, 35, failure to appear- driving under the influence, drivers license suspended, open container violation
—Larri Jonealus Brown, 24, first-degree receiving stolen property
—Angela Mae Haggenmaker, 48, second-degree assault
—Joseph Andrew Herman, 23, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.