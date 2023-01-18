Arrest reports Jan. 17
Jan. 17—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Jimmy Johnson, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, operating vehicle with expired tag
—Gregory Rhett, 13000 block L and M Acres Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance
—David Young, 20000 block Green Meadow Drive, Athens, reckless driving, driving under the influence (alcohol), three counts converted statute
—Garnell McCurley, Athens, public intoxication
—Ricky Smith, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, two counts chemical endangerment
—Angela Swanner, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, two counts chemical endangerment
—Bobbie Willard, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of dru paraphernalia
—Joseph Barnes, 24000 block Barnes Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Darold Dempsey, 100 block Live Oak Lane, Frankfort Ky., third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Kenneth Lewis, 13000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, public intoxication
—Kristine Simpson, 13000 block Trumpet Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Miranda Watkins, 26000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.