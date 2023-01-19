Arrest reports Jan. 18

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Jan. 18—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no arrests Tuesday.

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- 2019 Fabrique TRA-REM 5x utility trailer, Jan. 12, $1,600, 20000 block Holt Road

—Athens- blanket, Jan. 14, $50, 19000 block Hwy 99

—Ardmore- 2006 red UTLO PTTR utility trailer, Jan. 13, $3,500, 27000 block Pinedale Road

—Athens- 1994 red Nissan truck, two propane tanks, battery, Jan. 13, $3,440, 14000 block Mooresville Road

—Athens- Bushnell binoculars, Jan. 4-15, $250, 24000 block Frank Gossett Road

—Athens- five Nerf water guns, two Haier air conditioners, pool cleaning net, cooler, compound bow, Eastpoint giant funnel pong game, Jan. 11, $430, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

—Athens- Apple Iphone 14 Pro, Jan. 16, $1,100, 23000 block Slate Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Barry Kent Wisdom, 52, failure to appear- disorderly conduct

—Kristin Danielle Sain, 25, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

—Javon Dishan Todd, 22, failure to appear- harassment

—Amy Kathryn Balance, 35, failure to appear- driving under the influence, drivers license suspended, open container violation

—Keith O'Bryant Harris, 35, third-degree theft of property

—Jonathan Wayne Scott, 37, failure to appear- change bills circulating

—Joseph Andrew Herman, 23, driving under the influence

—Willis O'Neal Grizzard, 38, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- Pontiac G6 GT, $3,000, 100 block Sanderfer Road

—Athens- two canned cokes, tray of brownies, $11, 1100 block Winston Drive

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $75, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Recommended Stories