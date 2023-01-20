Arrest reports Jan. 19

Reuters

A Massachusetts man charged with murdering his wife searched online for "dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body" after she was last seen on New Year's Day, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. Not guilty pleas were entered in Quincy District Court on behalf of Brian Walshe, 47, as a prosecutor revealed a search of a trash facility uncovered items with Ana Walshe's DNA on it along with a hacksaw and cutting shears. He was ordered held without bail after prosecutors on Tuesday charged Walshe with his wife's murder.