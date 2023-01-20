Arrest reports Jan. 19

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Jan. 19—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Desmond Crenshaw, 14000 block Bluebird Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

—Angela Haggenmaker, 18000 block Menefee Road, Athens, third-degree assault- simple assault

—Curt Hall Jr., 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, possession of burglars tools

—Raymond Holloway, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Tanner- 2012 orange Scion GS SE, Sept. 15-16, 2022, $4,000, Sandy Road

—Elkmont- arrowheads, Jan. 17, $20, 27000 block New Bethel Road

—Athens- Mac toolbox, Champion compressor, generator, air tools, tools, Dec. 23- Jan. 16, $1,370, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Athens- Kyle Christian Chandler, 33, failure to appear- second-degree criminal mischief

—Shaun Lee Whitehead, 44, failure to appear- driving under the influence, open container

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- 36 ft. extension ladder, 24 ft. extension ladders, double sided step ladders, ladder jacks, work benches, 16 ft. walk board, 24 ft. walk board, $4,788, 400 block S. Jefferson Street

—Athens- Ford Taurus headlight, $45, 1400 block N Malone Street

—Athens- Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Equinox, $40,000, 600 block Summit Lakes Drive

