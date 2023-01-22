Arrest reports Jan. 21

ABC News

After being the sole eyewitness to her mother's brutal murder, 7-year-old Charlie Clayton sat down with investigators just hours later to tell them everything she saw. A new "20/20" revisits the murder case of Kelley Clayton, an upstate New York mother who was beaten to death by a masked man in 2015. Thomas Clayton, Kelley's husband, and his former employee, Michael Beard, were found guilty of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot.