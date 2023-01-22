Arrest reports Jan. 21
Jan. 21—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—James Bush, 1500 block AL 36, Hartselle, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
—Ronald Flick Jr., 2600 block US Hwy 31 S, Athens, two counts SORNA violation
—Congress Sledge, 100 block Judy Drive, Athens, improper lane usage, open container- alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence (other)
—Ethan Stutts, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
—Casey Tether, 700 block Naugher Road, Huntsville, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Fredrick Warner Jr., 1800 block Daily Terrace NW, Huntsville, two counts harassing communication
—Joshua Allen, 1000 block Pryor Street, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
—Laura Hamilton, 23000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, non-support- child, possession of controlled substance, improper lights
—Jimmy Johnson, 11000 block Nancy lane, Athens, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag, operating vehicle with expired tag
—Miranda Lewis, 9800 block US Hwy 31, Tanner, first-degree theft- auto theft
—Miranda Vanhoozer, 700 block Barnett Road, Rogersville, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- 2003 silver Dodge Ram 2500, May 1, 2022- Jan. 18, $2,000, 13000 block Carter Road
—Athens- car tag, Jan. 9-18, $61.55, 17000 block Harvell Road
—Elkmont- Blackstone grill, Jan. 18, $200, 24000 block Thach Road
—Madison- Hisense TV, Playstation 5, Apple Macbook, Canon camera, jewelry, boots, Jan. 18, $14,000, 13000 block Scott Lane
—Madison- US currency, Jan. 19, $700, 30000 block Hwy 72
—Tanner- 2018 silver Nissan Altima, Jan. 19-20, $18,000, 16000 block Lindsey Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Justin Kyle Landers, 38, failure to appear- two counts drivers license suspended, speeding
—William John Charles Henderson, 39, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
—Hazel Roberta Balentine, 52, fourth-degree theft of property
—Pamela Ann Maone, 52, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
—Blake Antonio Holt, 34, illegal possession of marijuana
—Kenneth Todd Lewis, 51, driving while revoked
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- check, $1,211.06, 1100 block East Pryor Street
—Athens- consumable goods, $57.78, 1000 block US Hwy 72