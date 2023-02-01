Arrest reports Jan. 31
Jan. 31—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—First-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
—Second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500, identity theft, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, third-degree forgery- counterfeiting
—Fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
—Unauthorized use of auto- no force
—Public intoxication- appears in public place
—Third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—First-degree burglary- non-residence- force
—Possession of controlled substance
—Discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
—Second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, possession of controlled substance, public intoxication- appears in public place, recovered stolen property
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- Dewalt power tools, Jan. 26-27, $5,000, 16000 block American Way
—Elkmont- 2021 silver Kia Sportage, Jan. 28, $20,000, 21000 block of Harris Loop
—Athens- 2022 white Chevy Silverado, Jan. 28, $40,000, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane
—Athens- six coins, Campbell Huasfield compressor, WWI belt buckle, Purple Heart, Dewalt battery, Jan. 29, $1,300, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
City Arrests
—Harassment
—Third-degree burglary
—Third-degree domestic violence
—Third-degree domestic violence
—Driving under the influence
—Criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest
—Driving under the influence
—Arrest for other agency
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- two pairs of wireless earphones, Jan. 28, $100, 1000 block US Hwy 72