Arrest reports Jan. 4
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—David Coleman, 26000 block Coleman Street, Athens, distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance
—Zaccheaus Coleman, 800 block Peachtree Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- 2004 Marine Master boat trailer, July 1- Dec. 28, $2,000, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive
—Athens- reflective lenses, two cell phone chargers, car charger, car scent, glass cleaner, flop tops, Milos tea, fix a flat, measuring cups, Dec. 30, $64.95, 19000 block Hwy 99
—Athens- two Sharpie magic markers, Dec. 31, $2, 19000 block Hwy 99
—Toney- white enclosed trailer, furniture, Jan. 1, $3,900, 29000 block McKee Road
—Elkmont- Corgi dog, dog crate, Jan. 2, $520, 22000 block Nelson Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Megan Candace Hodge, 31 fourth-degree theft of property
—Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—Genika Nakale Chesney, 39, fourth-degree theft of property
—James Houston Melton Jr., 38, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
—Jeffrey Wayne Cobb, 43, possession of controlled substance, public intoxication
—Makayla Adell Barnhill, 28, driving under the influence
—Marcelino Canseco Diaz, 43, driving under the influence
—Brandon Glen Peacock, 31, violation of a protection order
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- various items, $35.79, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- Dextro Touring tire, $150, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
—Athens- consumable goods, $46.97, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- silver Iphone 8 with blue phone wallet, $800, 1000 block US Hwy 72