Arrest reports Jan. 4

The Daily Beast

Monroe County Correctional Facility/Handout via ReutersThe man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their beds has allegedly spent his time in jail taunting guards and attempting to expose himself to a female inmate, according to a report.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, who was arrested Friday in connection with the student deaths, was accused of a series of bizarre incidents at the Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania. Valerie Cipollina, 50, spoke to DailyMail.com about her ex