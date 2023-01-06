Arrest reports Jan. 5
Jan. 5—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Joshua Allen, 1000 block W Pryor Street, Athens, two counts third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, altering firearm identification or possession of
—Raffiel Cox, 13000 block Hatchett Road, Madison, drug trafficking
—Toney Kelley, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, Athens, harassing communications
—Steven Maes, 1000 block Sharpsburg Drive, Huntsville, other agency warrant
—Donnie Terry, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- Murray red riding lawnmower, garden tools, camping items, seven air mattresses, 60 fishing poles, toys, pots and pans, wedding items, saddle, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, $7,200, 14000 block Fielding Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Don Antione Smiley Jr., 20, failure to appear- second-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.