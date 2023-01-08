Arrest reports Jan. 7

ABC News

Ana Walshe, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday by her husband and employer, police said. Local and state police continued a ground search in Cohasset on Saturday for evidence related to the disappearance of Walshe, an executive with a property management company in D.C. who would travel to the city several times a month, according to Quigley. After two days searching the wooded areas near her home, as well as a small stream and pool, the ground search came to an end with "negative results," police said Saturday evening.