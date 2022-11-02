Arrest reports Nov. 1

Oxygen

Authorities are searching for a Colorado man who is accused of killing four people over the weekend. Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, is wanted for a quadruple homicide that unfolded at an Aurora home early Sunday morning. Police say that they believe Casterona, who has a “history of domestic violence,” is armed and dangerous. On Oct. 30, at around 2 a.m., dispatchers received reports of suspicious activity at a property in the 900 block of North Geneva Street in Aurora. “During the call, the call-ta