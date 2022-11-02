Arrest reports Nov. 1
Nov. 1—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Dustin Berzett, 200 block Flint River Drive, New Market, second-degree theft of property- $1,500 to $2,500, unauthorized use of auto- no-force
—Cassandra Ezell, 21000 block Hickory Hill Lane, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, failure to register vehicle
—Anthony Shepard, 1400 block County Lake Road, Gurley, four counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—Shadow Adams, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, interference with custody
—Matthew Bird, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, Athens, throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle
—James Dodson Jr., 400 block Capshaw Road, Madison, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest
—Krystal Hicks, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
—Jesse Johnson, 100 block Wandering Lane, Harvest, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
—Brett McKellar, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
—Christopher Qualls, 400 block Capshaw Road, Madison, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Elkmont- six CB radios, six checkbooks, misc. items, paperwork, Oct. 22-29, $1200, 24000 block Elkton Road
—Athens- US currency, Oct. 28-29, $500, 19000 block Airfield Street
—Toney- black 1996 Chevy S10 truck, Oct. 1-30, unknown value, 27000 block Saddle Trail
—Madison- black 2017 Ford F250 truck, Oct. 29-30, $40,000, 3000 block Towe Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Sherman J Craft, 48, driving under the influence
—Tonya S Galusha, 49, fourth-degree theft of property
—Griselda Bailon Carranza, 33, theft of property
—Ashley Nicole Taymon , 36, first degree theft of property, four counts identity theft
—Tomas Tzep Ordonez, 38, driving under the influence
—Jordan Keuntae James Scott, 20, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
—Larhonda Roshae Malone, 37, driving under the influence
—Miles Andrew Craig II, 27, domestic violence- strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Labrent Marques Farrar, 33, trafficking methamphetamine
—Alicea Banks Hayes, 42, driving under the influence
—Morgan Hannah Pierce, 24, unlawful possession of controlled substance
—Maria Lizbeth Chaves, 39, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Consuelo Lemans Pryor, 51, driving under the influence
—Christopher Mark Johnson, 37, public intoxication
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- merchandise, $188.69, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- consumable goods, $35.47, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $35.35, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- consumable goods, $47.23, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- Prozac, tools, five knives, $235, 700 block Westmoreland Ave.
—Athens- merchandise, $176.41, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $84.39, 1000 block US Hwy 72