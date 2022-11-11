Arrest reports Nov. 10

NextShark

Peter Gerard Scully, known as “Australia’s worst pedophile,” was sentenced to 129 years in prison in the Philippines for child abuse cases, including the rape of an 18-month-old girl. Scully, 59, along with his girlfriend Lovely Margallo and their two accomplices Alexander Lao and Maria Durotiya Chia, entered into a plea-bargaining agreement on Nov. 3 after being charged with 60 offenses, including trafficking, child pornography, child abuse and rape. Judge Ali Joseph Ryan Lloren of the Regional Trial Court Branch 37 of Misamis Oriental found Scully guilty of child abuse, rape, attempted human trafficking, syndicated child pornography and photo and video voyeurism.