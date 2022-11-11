Arrest reports Nov. 10
Nov. 10—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Zachary Baker, 1200 block Finger Lake Way, Elkmont, three counts contempt of court- failure to appear traffic, failure to register vehicle
—Mary Beard, 24000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—Christopher Chaney, 100 block Watts, Falkville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—George Ezell, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief
—David Harrison Jr., 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—Joseph Mitchell, 1000 block Washington Street, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection order
—Daniel Ransom, 200 block Gordon Drive, driving under the influence (alcohol), improper lane usage
—Veronica Wise, Higgins Court, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Toney, clothing, chess set, misc. paperwork, Nov. 7-8, $6,000, 22000 block Concord Road
—Athens- silver 2016 Chevy Malibu, Sept. 1- Nov. 8, $7,500, 16000 block Buckskin Drive
—Tanner- Gatorade, black leggings, Hostess cake, Sprite, and water, Nov. 8, $14.70, 20000 block Swanner Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Constance Champagne Starr Freeman, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- BMX bicycle, $100, 100 block Swan Creek