Arrest reports Nov. 12

NextShark

A 5-year-old boy in eastern China suffered a bruised and swollen face after being slapped by the father of his kindergarten classmate over the weekend. According to police, the classmate’s 33-year-old father, identified only as Lu, went to the boy’s home to demand an apology after hearing that the boy had hit his son at school earlier in the day. Later in the conversation, however, Lu slapped the boy in the face, sending him flying off his stool and onto the floor.