Arrest reports Nov. 12

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
Nov. 12—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Carl Clinard, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, open container- alcohol in vehicle

—Matthew Draper, 1100 block James Ave., Courtland, Ala., driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Christopher Hamm, 29000 block McKee Road, Toney, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance

—Tammy Hand, 23000 block E. Clearmont Drive, Elkmont, harassment- harassment-intimidation, practicing medicine or osteopathy without license, distribution of controlled substance

—Justin Hardaway, 26000 block Red Hill Hollow Road, Elkmont, third-degree robbery

—Silus Harris III, 1700 block Laverne Drive, Huntsville, firearms license required, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing

—Megan Hodge, 25000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—Zachary Houston, 19000 block Moyers Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

—Tyreece Love, 6000 block Sandra Blvd., Huntsville, firearms license required, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing

—Sadariaun Martin, 2800 block Penland Ave NW, Huntsville, firearms license required, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing

—Justin Robinson, 2100 block Stanford St., Athens, nine counts second-degree theft- theft- grand jury arrest warrant, ten counts unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more

—Darius Stewart, 500 block Henry Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous- less than $500, fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500

—Kevin Boldin, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, three counts possession of controlled substance, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

—Vinson Caldwell, 700 block Westview Street, Athens, five counts criminal littering, menacing

—Jorge Del-Rio, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Lakesha Dyer, 2700 block Garvin Road, Huntsville, driving while license suspended/revoked

—Dereon Greer, 2000 block Lindsay lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence — third-degree criminal mischief

—Justin Piper, 24000 block Bain Road, first-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—Josafat, Romero, 300 block Deer Springs, Hartselle, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- 2011 Lincoln MKT, 2009 Chevy Equinox, Sept. 8-Nov. 9, $10,000, 17000 block Shadow Wood Lane

—Athens- Chime debit card, black Alcatel cell phone, Nov. 8-9, $100, 11000 block Nancy Lane

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Constance Champagne Starr Freeman, 38, fourth-degree theft of property

—Ruth Ann Puckett, 57, fourth-degree theft of property

—Nicole Readawn Nance, 19, fourth-degree theft of property

—Leah Mae Bucher, 19, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- merchandise, $172.51, 1000 block US Hwy 72

