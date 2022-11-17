Arrest reports Nov. 16
Nov. 16—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Hali Long, 1800 block County Road 30, Scottsboro, leaving the scene of an accident
—Elese Wolverton, 200 block Jones Road, Taft, Tenn., driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Madison- jewelry, 20 piece silver dining set, Vizio TV, Apple iPad, pink Fit Bit watch, gallon of Jack Daniels whiskey, coins, LG TV, Nov. 9-14, $43,580, 29000 block Powell Road
—Athens- medications, Nov. 13-14, unknown value, 16000 block American Way
—Tanner- white 1998 Pontiac Gand Prix, Oct. 19- Nov. 14, $1,500, I65 north of Bibb Garrett Road
—Lester- Stihl chainsaw, Poulan chainsaw, Nov. 11-14, $600, 10000 block Craig Chapel Road
—Athens- iphone, keys, Nov. 14, unknown value, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Kevin Dewayne Boldin, 54, fourth-degree theft of property
—Tywan Martice Jones, 27, reckless endangerment, discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, two counts discharging firearm into unoccupied vehicle
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- merchandise, $216.50, 17000 block US Hwy 72 W
—Athens- merchandise, $110.04, 1000 block US Hwy 72