Arrest reports Nov. 17

Nov. 17—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Jairus Ervin, 900 block Washington Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, attempt to elude by any means

—Brian Tonsetic, 1000 block Lovebird Court, Pensacola, Fl., two counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, driving while license suspended/revoked

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Natasha Kimberly Needham, 31, probation revocation- disorderly conduct, probation revocation- resisting arrest, driving while suspended

—Lisa Denise Fletcher Hisbon, 46, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

—Cathy Marie Yarbrough , 65, fourth-degree theft of property

—Caitlin Brianna Gonzalez, 27, fourth-degree theft of property

—Steve Don Jefferson, 57, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

