Arrest reports Nov. 17
Nov. 17—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Jairus Ervin, 900 block Washington Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, attempt to elude by any means
—Brian Tonsetic, 1000 block Lovebird Court, Pensacola, Fl., two counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, driving while license suspended/revoked
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Natasha Kimberly Needham, 31, probation revocation- disorderly conduct, probation revocation- resisting arrest, driving while suspended
—Lisa Denise Fletcher Hisbon, 46, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft
—Cathy Marie Yarbrough , 65, fourth-degree theft of property
—Caitlin Brianna Gonzalez, 27, fourth-degree theft of property
—Steve Don Jefferson, 57, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.