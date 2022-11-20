Arrest reports Nov. 19

Nov. 19—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Jeffrey Carter, 900 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, SORNA violation, three counts drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance

—Bradley Ray, 100 block Sycamore Place, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Mavin Rodgers, 600 block Campbell Road, Grant, Ala., possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—Mary Wiggins, 20000 block Sandlin Road, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance

—Madison Estes, 200 block Henry Taylor Road, New Market, Ala., unauthorized use of auto- no force

—Ashley Gatlin, 28000 block Monte Way, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, promote prison contraband 2- drugs, second-degree escape

—Jimmy Green, 13000 block Monarch Way, Athens, fourth-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- less than $500

—Charles King, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

—Randy Kyle, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, giving false identification

—John McCoy, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, attempt to elude by motor vehicle

—Stephen McMeans, 25000 block Summerwood Drive, Madison, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—Sharde Phillips, 700 block 5th Ave., Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- $500 or less

—Stephanie Young, 1400 block Balch Road, Madison, driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Elkmont- Dewalt power tools, two trailer hitches, Nov. 15-16, $600, 17000 block Coffman Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—William Gregory Jamal Thatch, 26, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—Christianne Danielle Duff, 20, fourth-degree theft of property

—Rohn Everett Pruett, 68, fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- merchandise, $289.10, 17000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- bicycle, $100, 900 block E. Hobbs Street

—Athens- Honda generator, $302, 1100 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $48.65, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- vehicle, $200, 200 block Southwind Drive

—Athens- merchandise, $47.17, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $102.38, 1000 block US Hwy 72