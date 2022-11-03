Arrest reports Nov. 2

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Nov. 2—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Jordan Adams, 1000 block Sandlin Cemetery Road, Athens, non-support- child

—Daniel Guess, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, Toney, twenty counts stolen property- purchase without verifiable

—Raymond Kerwin, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, six counts third-degree forgery- counterfeiting, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—Ashlyn Nelson, 600 block Clearview Street, Decatur, possession of controlled substance

—Zachery Proctor, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, harassment- harassment/intimidation

—Daniel Vickers Jr., 600 block US Hwy 31, Athens, SORNA violation

—Ryan White, 18000 block Bream Bluff, Athens, non-support- child

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Tonya S. Galusha, 49, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- merchandise, $30.47, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- electronics, $300, 600 block N US Hwy 31

—Athens- bathroom fixture, $300, 600 block S Jefferson St.

—Athens- merchandise, $19.66, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Recommended Stories