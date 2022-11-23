Arrest reports Nov. 22
Nov. 22—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Leslie Defoe, 23000 block Pepper Farm Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree assault- simple
—Nathan Harville, 13000 block New Cut Road, distribution of controlled substance
—William Little, 1200 block Cloverdale Ave., Decatur, giving false identification to law enforcement, obstruction of governmental operations, obstructing justice using a false identity
—Jerry Long, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
—Geremy Peterson, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, two counts reckless endangerment
—Kiara Bridgeforth, 200 block Southwind Drive, Athens, theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
—Brandon Lewis, 2200 block Windscape Drive, Athens, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, interference with a domestic violence
—Jamar Martindale, 18000 block Cave Branch Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Jesse Meadows, 28000 block Shannon Drive, Ardmore, fourth-degree theft by deception-swindle- less than $500
—Akia Siniard, 100 block Royal Drive, Madison, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
—Aisha Ayers, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, obstruction of governmental operations
—Shawn Richardson, 22000 block Holt Road, Athens, harassing communications
—Tamara Smith, 1700 block Hobbs Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on, resisting arrest, two counts disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
—Kaythren Stutts, 16000 block Parker Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- reckless
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Ardmore- two Bosh air guns, Bosh staple gun, sander, jig saw, Nov. 17-18, $408, 29000 block Mooresville Road
—Athens- Sky Point game camera, Nov. 14-18, $300, 24000 block Wagon Trail
—Athens- The Party Pro 2000 karaoke machine, Nov. 18, $250, 1900 block Airfield Street
—Athens- green 2001 Honda Accord, Nov. 19, $1,000, 15000 block Ham Road
—Athens- car tag, Nov. 15-19, $45.27, Hwy 72 and Seven Mile Post Road
—Athens- package of clothing from American Eagle, Nov. 18-20, $550, 21000 block Holt Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Hannah Lindsey Bennett, 33, fourth-degree theft of property
—Harold Fitzgerald Fraser, 57, third-degree possession of forged instrument
—Stephanie Jewel Franklin, 42, third-degree possession of forged instrument
—Tonya Shernique Watkins, 53, fourth-degree theft of property
—Kailey Scott Butler, 31, public intoxication
—Rohn Everett Pruitt, 68, third-degree criminal trespass
—Jason Elliott Poole, 47, third-degree domestic violence
—Heather Leann McCombs, 26, third-degree domestic violence
—Darrien Dewayne Graham, 28, third-degree domestic violence
—Ashley Marcilla Matthews, 28, third-degree domestic violence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- merchandise, $0.01, 17000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $100.25, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $232.95, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- US currency, $505.95, 1500 block W Market Street
—Athens- merchandise, $90.86, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $162.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $109.25, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $49.58, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- merchandise, $272.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72