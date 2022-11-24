Arrest reports Nov. 23

The Daily Beast

City of ChesapeakeThe Walmart manager who killed six people and injured several more in a mass shooting at a Virginia store on Tuesday night has been identified as Andre Bing, Walmart confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.The company said Bing, 31, was a “team lead” who worked as the Chesapeake store’s night manager and had been employed by Walmart since 2010. Police declined to disclose a potential motive to The Daily Beast. However, witnesses described Bing talking normally to colleagues in a