Arrest reports Nov. 23
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Brian Amerson, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
—Kenneth Cantrell II, Old Lincoln Road, Fayettville, Tenn., converted statute
—Kala Lamb, 21000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- Marlin 3AW 30/30 rifle, July 1- Nov. 21, 16000 block Zehner Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Elizabeth Bates Clem, 42, theft of property, two counts driving while license suspended, operating vehicle without insurance
—Harold Fitzgerald Fraser, 57, fourth-degree theft of property, driving while license revoked
—Demarious Jamod Hamilton, 22, discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, two counts discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault
—Tyreek Dandre Lassie, 25, driving while license suspended
—Jessie Allan Pugh, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.