Arrest reports Nov. 26

Nov. 26—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday- Friday.

—Jeremy Adams, Tanner, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

—Jeffrey Carter, 900 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, drug trafficking

—John Gately, 11000 block Vivian Drive, Huntsville, first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving

—Leigh Haggenmaker, 100 block Berry Road, Somerville, converted statute

—Edward Phillips, 16000 block Davis Lane, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked

—Cederick White, 500 block Hine Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

—Christopher Bolan, 26000 block Henderson Road, Madison, destruction of property by prisoner

—Matthew Brummitt, 28000 block West Limestone School, Lester, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, reckless driving, attempt to elude by any means, three counts converted statute

—Elizabeth Clem, 1200 block County Road 1727, Holly Pond, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct

—Robert Curtis, 200 block McGough Blvd., Florence, second-degree possession of marijuana, public intoxication, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—Loney Davis, 21000 block Cottonbelt Road, Athens, second-degree assault

—Eric Meadows, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- no-force, third-degree theft- miscellaneous- $500 to $1,499, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

—Jonathan Selock, 4800 block Prospect Elkton Road, Prospect, Tenn., public intoxication, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Catherine Tucker, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, 38 counts converted statute

—Shawna Chambers, 11000 block Cowford Road, Athens, public intoxication, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer, resisting arrest

—Christopher Hernandez, 16000 block American Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

Story continues

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Wednesday- Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday- Friday

—Ashlee Marie Koutnik, 33, fourth-degree theft of property

—James Houston Melton, 38, third-degree criminal trespass

—Kenneth Khesahn Harvey, 23, three counts failure to appear drivers license suspended, run red light

—Gregorio Ruiz Soriano, 45, public intoxication

—Tiffany M Clark, 28, failure to appear- driving under the influence, stopped on highway

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday- Friday.

—Athens- store merchandise, $98.88, 1000 block US Hwy 72