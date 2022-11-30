Arrest reports Nov. 29
Nov. 29—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Sterling Bradford, 7500 block Addison Drive, Huntsville, converted statute
—Cortney Smith, 100 block Buckskin Court, Harvest, converted statute
—Jesse Turner, 600 block Woodridge Drive, Athens, public intoxication
—Korey Clemmons, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Loney Davis, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- force
—Michael Smith, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, non-support- child, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
—Michael Dickerson, 8600 block Snake Road, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
—Ronnie Gaither, 400 block Lockhart Road, Harvest, seven counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—Mark Hardy, 12000 block Copperfield Lane, Madison, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
—Rickie Jarvis, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, truancy
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- nail gun, Snap on tools, socket set, torch set, Oct. 22- Nov. 22, $3,150, 94000 block Snake Road
—Athens- tools, Nov. 21-22, $200, 12000 block Cambridge Lane
—Athens- keys, Nov. 11-14, $550, 18000 block Oakdale Road
—Tanner, tires and rims, two boxes of tools, Bearcat generator, 3-ton jack, air compressor, Vizio TV, Milwaukee light, two weed eaters, hedge trimmers, leaf blower, Ryobi drill, chainsaw, paper to a Lincoln Town car, car battery, yellow utility trailer, Nov. 23, $1,000, 6000 block Mooresville Road
—Madison- Amazon package, Nov. 24, $30, 25000 block Emma Kate Lane
—Athens- Harley Davidson motorcycle, Nov. 19-20, $5,000, 25000 block Stinnett Hollow Road
—Athens- vise, Insignia sound bar, Westinghouse tv, Sony speaker, Snap On battery charger, ONM battery pack, car radio, tools, wood tray, Nov. 26, $350, 14000 block Grubbs Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Robert Dain Joines, 41, first-degree theft of property
—Emanuel Bahena Perez, 25, menacing
—Marvin Christopher Sledge, 41, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief
—Tommy Oneal Mason, 56, third-degree criminal trespass
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- merchandise, $112.63, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- wallet and contents, $180, 300 block US Hwy 31
—Athens- consumable goods, $49.24, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- Grand Sport tire 245/35ZR20, $135, 900 block Beech Street
—Athens- 14' foot home made trailer, license plate, $2,420, North Houston Street
—Athens- merchandise, $26.47, 1000 block US Hwy 72