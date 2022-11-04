Arrest reports Nov. 3

The Daily Beast

New South Wales Missing Child HandoutThe foster mother who had legal charge of a 3-year-old Australian orphan when he was last seen in 2014 has been accused of lying in another child-related case, according to the New South Wales Crime Commission.The woman, who cannot be named, was taking care of William Tyrrell when he disappeared from her parents’ home in 2014, and police now say they believe she knows where his body is. The boy was last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit and playing in his foster