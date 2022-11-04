Arrest reports Nov. 3
Nov. 3—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Christopher Adams, 11000 block Shaw Road, Athens, five counts third-degree burglary- residence- force, identity theft
—Dustin Berzett, 200 block Flint River Drive, New Market, third-degree promote prison contraband
—Robert Blanchard, 1200 block Cain Drive, Athens, two counts third-degree burglary- residence- force
—April Boyett, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—Paige Carter, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace
—Tiffany Casner, 1300 block Choate Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., public intoxication- appears in public place
—Jennifer Chambers, 14000 block Quinn Road, converted statute
—Maria Chavez, 800 block 2nd Avenue, Athens, second-degree assault
—Tervarius Horton, 19000 block Lydia Corey Road, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude by any means
—Mederic Jefferson, 18000 block N. Jefferson Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
—Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, first-degree receiving stolen property
—John Patterson, 13000 block Monarch Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Christopher Thomas, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- title to vehicle, Marlen SR-22 .22 rifle, Snap On tools, Daytona creeper, gecko, Natco head lamp, tool box, Snap On pry bars, Oct. 29, $3,270, 16000 block American Way
—Athens- Smith & Wesson 40-5.33 40 cal. pistol, Oct. 31, $550, 18000 block Hightower Road
—Athens- white 2004 Chevy Colorado, Oct. 31, $5,000, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
—Madison- US currency and credit cards, Nov. 1, $100, 3000 block Rockhouse Road
—Madison- red suitcase, baseball cards, car radio, 10 fishing poles, car title, Oct. 23- Nov. 1, $4,000, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
—Madison- red 2022 Chevy Blazer, Nov. 2, $3,000, 2000 block Towe Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Casey Elizabeth Johnson, 32, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Donny Clay Goode, 65, harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- gasoline, $44, 1100 block West Market Street
—Athens- alcohol, $97.79, 200 block US Hwy 72 W