Arrest reports Nov. 30
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Edward Brown, 3100 block California Street, Gadsden, second-degree assault
—Tommy Brown, 20000 block Friendship way, Athens, second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500, two counts third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—Kailey Butler, 1000 block Washington Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault three- simple, third-degree domestic violence-third degree criminal mischief, torture/willful abuse of a child- family
—Robert Joines, 20000 block AL Hwy 127, Athens, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, speeding
—Michael Morris, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, distribution of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict, second-degree possession of marijuana, switched tag
—Ricky Yates, 15000 block Reid Road, Athens, two counts violation of a domestic violence order, first- degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- black utility trailer, Nov. 26-28, $2,000, 27000 block Nick Davis Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Lauren Danielle Raibley, 28, theft of property
—Kenneth Eugene Vinyard, 52, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- John Deere 835M, chain-link fence, $30,716.74, 100 block US Hwy 31 S
—Athens- merchandise, $137.36, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- Mike's Harder Spiked Lemonade, $3.06, 800 block S Jefferson Street