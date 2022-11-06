Arrest reports Nov. 5

Nov. 5—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Jimmy Gatlin III, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapn without a permit, drug trafficking

—Joe Harvey, 1200 block Madison Street, Athens, menacing- gun, first-degree burglary- residence- force

—Nathan Timms, 10000 block Burgreen Road, Madison, first-degree theft- motor vehicle

—Kevin Walker, 700 block Pale Dawn Place, Owens Crossroads, possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Devin Widner, 28000 block Aunt Ann Hill Road, Lester, carry concealed weapon, first-degree possession of drug paraphernaila, drug trafficking

—Larry Wigginton, 700 block Barnett Road, Rogersville, non-support- child

—Emerson Woods Jr., 400 block Cedar Park Circle, La Vergne, Tenn., first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, identity theft

—Dustin Abbott, 1500 block County Road 434, Moulton, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500 or more

—Eliza Bass, 1800 block Patrick Road, Pulaski, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, two counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs, drug trafficking

—Alecia Brown, 100 block W. Highlander Road, Harvest, converted statute

—Kwamayne Ginn, 300 block Silver Stone Circle, Hazel Green, attempt to elude by any means, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked

—Koren McLaughlin, 29000 block Hundley Way, Madison, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, second-degree theft- theft- firearms, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

—Morgan Pierce, 9100 block Blue Springs Circle, Athens, fourth-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—Johnny Ruffin, 100 block Cedar Street, Athens, two counts second-degree bail jumping, four counts contempt of court

—Derrick Silvey, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle

—Kenneth Sutton, 100 block Honor Way, Madison, driving under the influence (alcohol)

—Andy Thompson, 26000 block Merlin Circle, Ardmore, Tenn., two counts converted statute

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Christopher Jester McClain, 45, fourth-degree theft of property

—Sierra Sky Difranciso, 28, resisting arrest, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespass

—Dereon Jamil Green, 29, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Marty Grant Pylant, 33, public intoxication

—Larry Wayne Coleman, 60, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- credit/debit cards, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- merchandise, $189.18, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- 60 landscaping blocks, $250, Elkton Road

—Athens- cordless phone, $100, 100 block Sanderfer Road