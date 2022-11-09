Arrest reports Nov. 8

Nov. 8—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Paige Carter, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Larry Coleman, 700 block Westmoreland Ave., Athens, third-degree domestic violence- third-degree criminal mischief

—Richard Crowe, 25000 block Dupree Hollow Road, Lester, two counts non-support- child, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

—Helen Daughtery, 100 block Matts Way, Hazel Green, second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly

—Mickey Elder, 27000 block Old Miller Road, Ardmore, other agency warrant

—Labrent Farrar, 1300 block Somerset Drive, Athens, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

—Casey Johnson, 16000 block Jay Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

—Tasha Keiser, 600 block California Street, Huntsville, minimum speed regulation

—Thomas Kyle, 23000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief

—Vantella Malone, 700 block Plato Jones Street, Athens, third-degree robbery

—Mariano Pol-Alonzo, 800 block Freemont Street, Decatur, no drivers license, giving false information to law enforcement, second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

—Nathan Timms, 10000 block Burgreen Road, Madison, first-degree theft- auto theft

—Vernon Allred, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, homicide- capital murder

—Gary Clem, 15000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray

—Justin Hammond, 1700 block County Road 500, Lexington, Ala., first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

—Eric Miles, 300 block Stevenson Road, Ardmore, Tenn., driving under the influence (controlled substance)

—Sarah Teaven, 200 block Lindsay Lane, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- no force

—Kevin Walker, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- Samsung TV, Polaris ATV, ten knives, Rolex watch, coins, 20 How Wheels cars, Samsung A32 cell phone, Samsung 6 cell phone, Samsung 8 cell phone, Oct. 7- Nov. 2, $6,380, 14000 block Grover Drive

—Athens- buggies full of items, Nov. 4, unknown value, 19000 block Hwy 99

—Tanner- four flashlights, camera, six SD cards, card reader, ironing board, torc wrench, two socket sets, two wrenches, hammer drill, Cobalt tools, five batteries and chargers, fishing pole, tackle box, two leaf blowers, safe and contents, seven small tool sets, rake, shovel, shoes, clothes, TV, chainsaw, table saw, electronics, BB gun, towels, comforter, Oct. 27- Nov. 5, $8,560, 20000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road

—Athens- chandelier, eight light fixtures, two countertops, window AC unit, July 6- Sept. 22, $3,075, 25000 block Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

—Tervarius Eugene Horton, 29, theft of property

—James Houston Melton, 36, failure to appear- criminal mischief

—Andres Chaqual Alonzo, 26, driving under the influence

—Martha Coleman Young, 65, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

—Athens- Mazda Miata windshield, $700, 200 block Durham Drive

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $85.56, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- Starting lineup action figures, Silver Edition action figures, All Star action figures, Headliners action figures, $1,350, 1700 block Brookmeade Avenue

—Athens- key fob and keys to a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer, $75, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- consumable goods, $122, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- miscellaneous items, $111.59, 1000 block US Hwy 72