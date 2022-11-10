Arrest reports Nov. 9
Nov. 9—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—George Ezell, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—Christopher Gibbs, 4200 block Brooke Ave., Gadsden, two counts possession of pistol by a drunk/addict, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, possession of controlled substance
—Keone Hope, 900 block Roll Tide Lane, Huntsville, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, violation of a domestic violence order
—Nissa Upton, 16000 block American Way, Athens, truancy
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Harvest- two pairs Alexander McQueen shoes, three pairs of Nike shoes, boots, TCL TV, Nov. 6, $1,875, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive
—Athens- cedar log, Nov. 6, $320, 18000 block Wells Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Robin Marie Hartleben, 31, fourth-degree theft of property
—Jessica Marie Dewberry, 43, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- merchandise, $54.99, 1000 block US Hwy 72