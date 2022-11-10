Arrest reports Nov. 9

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Nov. 9—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—George Ezell, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Christopher Gibbs, 4200 block Brooke Ave., Gadsden, two counts possession of pistol by a drunk/addict, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, possession of controlled substance

—Keone Hope, 900 block Roll Tide Lane, Huntsville, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, violation of a domestic violence order

—Nissa Upton, 16000 block American Way, Athens, truancy

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Harvest- two pairs Alexander McQueen shoes, three pairs of Nike shoes, boots, TCL TV, Nov. 6, $1,875, 16000 block Wellhouse Drive

—Athens- cedar log, Nov. 6, $320, 18000 block Wells Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

—Robin Marie Hartleben, 31, fourth-degree theft of property

—Jessica Marie Dewberry, 43, fourth-degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

—Athens- merchandise, $54.99, 1000 block US Hwy 72

Recommended Stories