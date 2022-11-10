Arrest reports Nov. 9

Oxygen

An aspiring country singer who shot a homeless man during a confrontation on Nashville’s famed Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. Katie Quackenbush, 32, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation on Thursday for the shooting of Gerald Melton in 2017 after a two-day trial, according to The Tennessean. The mother of four was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2018. However, she's since been