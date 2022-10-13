Arrest reports Oct. 12
Oct. 12—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Monique Yslas, 19000 block Carey Road, Athens, rendering false alarm
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- Huffy bicycle, Oct. 6-7, $60, 17000 block Crosskey Road
—Athens- Dewalt grinder, Dewalt, saw, Dremel drill, Oct. 7, $320, 19000 block Easterferry Road
—Athens- Lonewolf black 8X16 utility trailer, Sept. 29- unk., $2,500, 9400 block Snake Road
—Athens- Xbox gaming system, LG tv, Rocu tv, Element tv, Oct. 5-7, $2,240, 14000 block Deb Drive
—Lester- 2002 black Toyota Tacoma, Oct. 8, $1,200, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road
—Madison- orange 5X8 utility trailer, Oct. 6, $400, 13000 block Brian Hill Road
—Athens- purse, wallet, checks, US currency, medications. Google Pixel 6 cell phone, Samsung A12 cell phone, AT&T Alcatel tablet, Oct. 10, $1,130, 15000 block Joseph Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
—Rhonda Jo Taylor Trisch, 61, fourth-degree theft of property
—Anita Gayle Roberts, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
—Betty Lee Bloeman, 48, fourth-degree theft of property
—Malachi Jabari Solomon-Love, 20, fraudulent use of credit/debit card
—Torrance Cashard Bailey Jr., 22, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
—Athens- Nintendo Switch, $1,200, 1400 block 7th Avenue
—Athens- miscellaneous items, $91.90, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- Apple iphone 13 Pro Alpine green with clear case, $1,100, 600 block US Hwy 72