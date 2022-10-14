Arrest reports Oct. 13

Christy Bailey, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Oct. 13—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—James Carwile, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, third-degree burglary, non-residence- no force

—Danny Cobb, 21000 block Myers Road, Athens, SORNA violation

—Clinton Downs, 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, converted statute

—Faith Holmes, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- less than $500

—William Kyle, 1400 block Blackburn Road, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- two Stihl chainsaws, trimmers and other lawn equipment, Oct. 10-11, $2,500, 19000 block Hwy 127

—Athens- US currency, Aug. 31- Oct. 11, $1,275, 14000 block Hwy 72

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

—Tonya Shernique Watkins, 53, resisting arrest, attempt to elude, failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia

—Donnie Eugene Collier, 68, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

—Lauren Nicole Gatlin, 35, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

—Betty Gene Stanford, 57, fourth-degree theft of property

—Byron Christian Dubose, 37, possession of a controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

—Athens- consumable goods, $228.80, 1000 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- Sony PS5, $2,729.22, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

Recommended Stories