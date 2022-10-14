Arrest reports Oct. 13
Oct. 13—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—James Carwile, 11000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, third-degree burglary, non-residence- no force
—Danny Cobb, 21000 block Myers Road, Athens, SORNA violation
—Clinton Downs, 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, converted statute
—Faith Holmes, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- less than $500
—William Kyle, 1400 block Blackburn Road, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- two Stihl chainsaws, trimmers and other lawn equipment, Oct. 10-11, $2,500, 19000 block Hwy 127
—Athens- US currency, Aug. 31- Oct. 11, $1,275, 14000 block Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Tonya Shernique Watkins, 53, resisting arrest, attempt to elude, failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia
—Donnie Eugene Collier, 68, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
—Lauren Nicole Gatlin, 35, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
—Betty Gene Stanford, 57, fourth-degree theft of property
—Byron Christian Dubose, 37, possession of a controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- consumable goods, $228.80, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- Sony PS5, $2,729.22, 200 block French Farms Blvd.