Arrest reports Oct. 15

Oct. 15—County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Stephanie Anderson, Bledsoe Road, Athens, loitering

—Verna Bass, 400 block Hines Street, Athens, loitering

—Mary Beard, 24000 block Sardis Springs Road, Athens, loitering-vagrancy

—Christine Chaffee, 26000 block 1st Street, Ardmore, first-degree theft- auto theft

—Donnie Collier, Hwy 72, Athens, loitering- vagrancy, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

—Byron Dubose, 20000 block Juniper Pvt. Circle, Athens, possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500

—Lauren Gatlin, 300 block Coman Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass- domestic violence, giving false identification to law enforcement

—Charlie Holman Sr., 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, loitering- curfew violation- juveniles

—Amber Lawson, 100 block Hickory Street, Athens, loitering, distribution of a controlled substance

—Rachel Lovett, 1800 14th Street, Athens, loitering- vagrancy

—Montez Robertson, 1600 block Douthit Street, Decatur, loitering

—Donald Stinnett, 1700 block Hine Street, Athens, loitering

—Brenda Wiggins, 22000 block Pepper Road, Athens, loitering

—Charles Yarbrough, 1800 block 14th Street, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun

—Danny Cobb Jr., 21000 block Meyers Road, Athens, first-degree manufacture of a controlled substance

—Jonathan Dugger, 17000 block Sneed Street, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, public intoxication- appears in public place

—Bella Fuller, 100 block Canyon Drive, Madison, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of controlled substance

—Brenda Lucas, 27000 block Ranch Hill Road, Toney, second-degree possession of marijuana

—Zachary Purnell, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

—Jennifer Swanner, 23000 block Black Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Elkmont- cast iron stew pot, various amounts of ammo, two ViperSummit tree stands, seven Miller High Life mirrors, Sept. 9- Oct. 8, $3,000, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road

—Athens- Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, Oct. 10-13, $300, 27000 block Copeland Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

—Avery Tyler Farmer, 26, harassing communications

—Samuel Wayne Robinson, 21, second degree criminal mischief

—Andrew Strasser Scott, 32, fourth degree theft of property

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

—Athens- consumable goods, $3, 1200 block US Hwy 72

—Athens- money, $20.70, 700 block 5th Avenue