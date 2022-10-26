Arrest reports Oct. 25
Oct. 25—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—Jonathan Barnes, 29000 block Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont, non-support- child
—Donny Goode, 900 block Beaty Street, Athens, three counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
—William Mitchell, 100 block Kentucky Ave., Florence, converted statute
—Gregorio Soriano, 800 block Henry Drive, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Ashlyn Nelson, 600 block Clearview Street, Decatur, sentenced from court
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- 1995 red GMC C1500 truck, Oct. 21, $10,000, 11000 block Friend Road
—Elkmont- lumber and propane gas, Oct. 6-23, $10,000, 19000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
—John David Vansteenis, 38, third-degree burglary
—Nicci Lynn Hills, 45, fourth-degree theft of property
—Monica Leshae Baker, 40, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
—Martha Leann Hughes, 39, probation revocation- DUI
—Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—Stephanie Breanne Hargrove, 36, fourth-degree theft of property
—Montrell Ellis McCann, 25, failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, failure to appear- drivers license suspended
—Rodrick La'Neal Armstrong Jr., 21, DUI
—Jaylen Lavaris Gilbert, 19, domestic violence- menacing
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
—Athens- cellphone, $250, 1400 block Malone Street
—Athens- US Currency, $1,500, 900 block Hobbs Street
—Athens- consumable goods, $394, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- consumable goods, $39, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- miscellaneous items, $74.30, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- four door with rear entry, $10,000, 100 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- 2012 Ford Explorer, $10,000, 100 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- other, $281.91, 1000 block US Hwy 72