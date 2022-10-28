Arrest reports Oct. 27
Oct. 27—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Christopher Adams, 11000 block Shaw Rd., Athens, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499
—Gary Clinard, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court
—Charles King, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
—Brian McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, contempt of court, possession of controlled substance, three counts criminal possession of forged instrument
—Daniel Vickers Jr., 600 block US Hwy 31 S., Athens, SORNA violation
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- Heritage .22 rifle, Winchester 21 shotgun, two SKS rifles, Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, Daniel Defense FAR-15 .223 rifle, Ruger 9mm pistol, Oct. 20-21, unknown value, 19000 block W Lake Circle
—Tanner- Milwaukee tools, Oct. 24-25, $15,000, 11000 block US Hwy 31
—Madison- six solar panels and tools, Oct. 16-25, $6,000, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Laura Kim Burleson, 39, theft of property
—Teresa Ann Franklin, 57, fourth-degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- Camry SE, $5,000, 14000 block Creek Lane