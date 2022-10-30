Arrest reports Oct. 29
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Christopher Adams, 11000 block Shaw Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
—Jesus Ceja, 15000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, disorderly conduct- failure to obey a police officer, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family, second-degree assault- aggravated assault- police officer
—Codi Davis, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—Guarionex Lopez, 6500 block Woods Lane, Huntsville, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years
—Zachery Proctor, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment-harassment
—Brian Bright, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
—Ryan Dohrmann, 1900 block Blake Bottom Road, Huntsville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
—Douglas Green, 8200 Beachwood Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to register vehicle, operating vehicle without insurance
—Steven McCurley, 1600 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
—Brian McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary- residence- force
—Belinda Ruf, 28000 block McKee Road, Toney, driving under the influence (other)
—Christopher Sutton, 700 block Irvin Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Madison- cash, Oct. 20-26, $721.87, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.
—Tanner- cash, Oct. 18-27, $2,500, 9000 block Settle Road
—Athens- Hisense 40 inch TV, Maytag dryer, keys, Oct. 26-27, $1,030, 18000 block Hwy 99
—Athens- paperwork and a shoeshine box, Oct. 27, $120, 8000 block Blue Springs Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
—Kristy Lynn Morris, 51, fourth-degree theft of property
—Amy Lynn Hartmann, 42, fourth-degree theft of property
—Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, four counts third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree theft of property
—Jonathan Wayne Scott, 36, change bills circulating as money
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
—Athens- merchandise, $89.14, 1000 block US Hwy 72
—Athens- MD 20/20 Blue Raspberry 750ml, $5.99, 1200 block US Hwy 72