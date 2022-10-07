Arrest reports Oct. 6
Oct. 6—County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—William Britton, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence
—Kevin Ivey, 18000 block Coffman Road, Elkmont, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
—Anthony Lewis, 1500 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, attempt to commit crime, third-degree domestic violence- assault three- simple
—Grayson Thomas, 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
—Corey White, 500 block Beaty Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- Kubota Proworks skid steer, Oct. 3, $1,250, 23000 block Browns Ferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
—Christopher Immanuel Delatorre, 26, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
—Jonathan Michael Crutcher, 37, driving under the influence
—Mark Allen Caldwell, 67, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
—Athens- property, $617.72, 600 block US Hwy 72